Sunday Best

Fashion isn’t necessarily beautiful or elegant; sometimes, it’s just something that you put on that makes you smile. And I couldn’t resist this photo, which sent me down a truly excellent rabbit hole: These two women, looking delighted to be wearing their cheese hats, are attending the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake last month near Gloucester, England. The event dates back hundreds of years. In it, a wheel of Gloucester cheese is sent rolling down a hill and people race after it; the first one to the finish line wins the cheese. It’s a dangerous race — injuries are common — but draws huge crowds every year. And obviously, a cheese hat is the proper thing to wear while watching — or, really, anytime.