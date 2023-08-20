Sunday Best

Photos like this are the closest I can get to a red carpet shot these days: Production and promotion have shut down in Hollywood, due to the ongoing writers and actors guild strikes over contract disputes with studios and streaming services. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for more than 100 days; SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, joined them in mid-July. Here’s hoping this action leads to a fair and equitable conclusion soon. In the meantime, here’s Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and her son Miles Robbins on the picket line, reminding us that everyone looks cool in linen and cargo pants.