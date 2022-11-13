Sunday Best
OK, so I have a weakness for capes and for Idris Elba, which means that, obviously, this sweet photo from the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles last weekend was going to be this Sunday’s pick. That’s Sabrina Dhowre Elba, the actor’s wife, wearing a stunning ensemble from Gucci; you can tell, from the peek of a black-lace-clad sleeve, that the cape is sheer and silky and, I imagine, quite dramatically floaty. Too bad the red carpet (well, purple carpet) didn’t have a bit of a breeze. And Idris’s burgundy velvet bow tie is awfully nice too.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.