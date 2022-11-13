Sunday Best

OK, so I have a weakness for capes and for Idris Elba, which means that, obviously, this sweet photo from the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles last weekend was going to be this Sunday’s pick. That’s Sabrina Dhowre Elba, the actor’s wife, wearing a stunning ensemble from Gucci; you can tell, from the peek of a black-lace-clad sleeve, that the cape is sheer and silky and, I imagine, quite dramatically floaty. Too bad the red carpet (well, purple carpet) didn’t have a bit of a breeze. And Idris’s burgundy velvet bow tie is awfully nice too.