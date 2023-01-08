Sunday Best

Vivienne Westwood, the British fashion designer known both for clothing the 1970s punk movement and for decades of creating beautiful high-fashion gowns for runways and red carpets, died Dec. 29 in London, at the age of 81. Hers was a remarkable life in fashion; you may remember her for the safety pins and torn T-shirts in which she dressed the likes of the Sex Pistols, or maybe for the dramatically corseted and flounced silk wedding gown worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie. (I’ve always loved the movement of that gown; it seemed, appropriately, on the verge of taking flight.) This photo shows Westwood with her models after her 2015 fall/winter show at London Fashion Week; I chose it for the sense of fun they seem to be sharing. “It’s got to cut a figure,” Westwood mused of her work to The New York Times in 2009. “It’s got to step out, it’s got to say, ‘Hi.’”