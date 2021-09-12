Sunday Best

There are days when all we need in life is a picture of an extremely handsome gentleman wearing a truly excellent green suit. Perhaps this is such a day for you? If so, here you go: This is British actor Regé-Jean Page, star of the Netflix romance series “Bridgerton,” attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London earlier this month. The suit is by British designer Ozwald Boateng, and everything about it is glorious: the subtle print, the vibrant hue, the unexpected length of the coat, the watch chain. I don’t know about your life, but this picture has much improved mine.