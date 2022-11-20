Sunday Best

If I were in New York City on this fine autumn day, I would put on my cutest walking shoes (side note: cute walking shoes, sadly, are something of a holy grail) and amble over to The Museum at FIT, where the exhibit “Shoes: Anatomy, Identity, Magic” is on display through the end of December. Among the more than 300 pairs on display are these well-worn beauties: The pair on the left is from the 18th century, and the one on the right, from the early 20th century, with one design taking inspiration from the other. I love imagining where these shoes walked, where they danced, where they rested.