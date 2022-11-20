Sunday Best
If I were in New York City on this fine autumn day, I would put on my cutest walking shoes (side note: cute walking shoes, sadly, are something of a holy grail) and amble over to The Museum at FIT, where the exhibit “Shoes: Anatomy, Identity, Magic” is on display through the end of December. Among the more than 300 pairs on display are these well-worn beauties: The pair on the left is from the 18th century, and the one on the right, from the early 20th century, with one design taking inspiration from the other. I love imagining where these shoes walked, where they danced, where they rested.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.