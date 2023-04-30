Sunday Best

I love this photo of recent Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (best actress, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”) at the Hong Kong Film Awards earlier this month. She’s wearing a flowy, gold-embroidered dress from Dior; a shirtdress style that could almost have seemed casual if it weren’t for all the glitter, and the peek of what looks like it might be a very major necklace. The composition of the photo, with Yeoh caught between a dark panel and a bright lighting instrument, makes the dress seem to be made from light, as if she floated in from some glamorous heaven.