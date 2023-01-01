Sunday Best

As the new year begins, I thought it would be nice to look back at one of 2022’s sweetest — and most fashion-oriented — movies. This is Lesley Manville in last summer’s “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” playing a British charlady in midcentury England who saves her money to realize her dream of owning a Dior gown. The gown, a lilac strapless confection encrusted in beads and flowers, is lovely — and look how Mrs. Harris, in her prettily flowered blouse and apron, seems already connected to it. (The movie’s enchanting costume design is by Jenny Beavan.) May 2023 bring each of us an outfit at which we gaze with such rapture. Happy New Year, everyone!