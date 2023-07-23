Sunday Best

With the American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA joining the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike last week, it might be a while before we see a star-studded red carpet again: Actors on strike won’t be out promoting their films. So, as we hope for a good resolution, let’s be grateful that the cast of “Barbie” just got in under the wire. Here’s Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the London premiere of “Barbie” on July 12, looking like they just emerged from Barbie’s Dream House. Robbie is wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown that’s a re-creation of a 1960 “Enchanted Evening” Barbie outfit; Gosling perfectly coordinates with her in pale-lime Gucci. The real Barbie and Ken only wish they looked this good.