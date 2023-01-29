Sunday Best
Taking a break from red carpets to showcase this little black-and-white dress, worn by actor Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) at the Dior Haute Couture spring-summer show in Paris last Monday. The dress is adorable, if a tad complicated, but the reason I chose it is because it’s rare to see an outfit so perfectly coordinating with the (very elegant) floor on which its wearer is standing. Just call this picture a Study in Black and White Checks. It’s making me rethink both my spring wardrobe and my kitchen floor.
