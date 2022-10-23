By
Sunday Best

It’s probably just as well that the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last weekend (celebrating the year anniversary of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures) didn’t have a red carpet; these two beautiful looks have more than enough color on their own. Jessica Chastain’s floral fantasy of a gown is by Oscar de la Renta, and I wish I had a photo of that cape fluttering in an evening autumn breeze. Jodie Turner-Smith’s appropriately Old Hollywood gown, by Gucci, looks like it could have been worn by Myrna Loy in a black-and-white ’30s movie — except that we’d never have known the happy surprise of its blue-and-green color scheme. Somewhere, Myrna’s envious.

