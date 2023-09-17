Sunday Best

You wouldn’t imagine that these two women were attending the same event, would you? Or that they even knew each other? Here’s Jennifer Lopez and Diane Keaton, attending the Ralph Lauren show in New York this month, and surely I don’t need to tell you who is who. I’m guessing they’re both wearing Lauren, but Lopez is all floaty skirts and sparkly jewelry and plunging necklines, while Keaton in her plaid wool coat and belt looks ready for a (very chic) outdoor excursion. Let it be said, however, that they both look great, and that I am wearing Keaton’s coat in my (wintry) dreams.