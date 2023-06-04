Sunday Best

One last gorgeous gown from the Cannes Film Festival, shall we? Model Ikram Abdi attended the festival’s closing ceremony last weekend in this glittery, stripey ensemble, designed by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci, which looks like what might happen if you mixed together an angel from “The Nutcracker” with an Ascot attendee from “My Fair Lady” and added a gloriously red rose in the form of a neck ruffle. Not at all sure how you’d sit down in it, but what does that matter?