Fashion is cyclical, and it changes with the world around us, as anyone who’s lived in sweatpants over the past year knows all too well. But the corollary is also true: Things that were once trendy will fall out of favor. And Gen Z-ers have a new word for that, much to the confusion and possible consternation of millennials, Gen X-ers and anyone who wears skinny jeans: cheugy (pronounced “chew-ghee”).

What is cheugy?

It’s been defined as “out of date or trying too hard,” according to a New York Times style analysis that quickly swept social media two weeks ago. Etymological cousins include include “basic” and “passé.”

Slogan Tees



Any item bearing phrases like 'Live, Laugh, Love' or 'But First, Coffee' screams cheug.



The phrase 'Girl-Boss' is also particularly derided.



Here are some examples gleaned from Instagram, TikTok and Twitter: wooden signs for the home, with cheerful mottoes like “Live, Love, Laugh” in curly fonts. “Friends” and the American version of “The Office.” Graphic T-shirts. Low-top Converse. Ugg boots. Gender reveal parties. The hashtags #girlboss and #adulting. Family bumper stickers. Carrying lunch in a Lululemon bag. Square-tipped matte or French manicures. But why are Herbal Essences hair-care products cheugy? Why is lasagna cheugy?

Maybe you can tell us. (But remember to be respectful! “Cheugy” may encompass a lot of things, but even those well-versed with the term will tell you that negativity needn’t be one of them.)