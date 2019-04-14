Sunday Best

Can you tell where the flames on the background poster stop and the dress begins? No, and that’s just part of the joy of this gloriously floaty Iris van Herpen couture gown, worn by Gwendoline Christie to the “Game of Thrones” New York City gala premiere this month. This is just one of a series of photos of Christie posing dramatically as the dress whirls around her, its billowing sleeves and flowing skirt seeming to speak to her in conversation. What fun it must be for an actor to wear a dress that deserves its own starring role.