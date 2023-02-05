Sunday Best

This photo, taken during the Elie Saab Haute Couture spring-summer show in Paris in late January, is delightful on two levels. One is of course that gorgeous gown; the other is the unexpected glimpse of the people in the audience. I love how that one woman in black looks utterly rapt, the one next to her in the sparkly top is doing a pursed-lip Miranda Priestly expression (yes, I zoomed in), the one next to her just might be taking a selfie, and the one next to her looks like she’s giving up on the fashion world and is just trying to book an Uber. If I were there, I’d think I’d be more like that first woman. Gowns like that just don’t walk by you every day.