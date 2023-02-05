Sunday Best
This photo, taken during the Elie Saab Haute Couture spring-summer show in Paris in late January, is delightful on two levels. One is of course that gorgeous gown; the other is the unexpected glimpse of the people in the audience. I love how that one woman in black looks utterly rapt, the one next to her in the sparkly top is doing a pursed-lip Miranda Priestly expression (yes, I zoomed in), the one next to her just might be taking a selfie, and the one next to her looks like she’s giving up on the fashion world and is just trying to book an Uber. If I were there, I’d think I’d be more like that first woman. Gowns like that just don’t walk by you every day.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.