Sunday Best

Giorgio Armani, 89 years old and still creating, presented a one-night-only fashion show last weekend in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Venice Film Festival. It was a romantic, whimsical collection, full of ruffs and harlequin prints and sweeping skirts, and maybe not what we’d expect from a designer known for elegant minimalism. “I am a rigorous creative,” he said backstage, according to Vogue magazine. “But tonight I wanted to give myself permission to show a different side of myself, to take some liberating license.” This green gown, with a coordinating blue gown behind it, seems to float on its own cloud.