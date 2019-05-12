Sunday Best

The range of looks at Monday night’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala was, frankly, exhausting, so I’m just going to focus on these three amazing heads. This year’s theme was “camp,” as in Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 “Notes on ‘Camp'” essay, kicking off an exhibit which (I’m quoting the Met’s website here) “examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion.” That should give plenty of leeway for some good looks, right? So here we have Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”), looking regal in a Tom Ford gown and an elaborate headdress inspired by an Elizabeth Taylor movie; Celine Dion going full Ziegfeld showgirl in Oscar de la Renta, with an insane feathered headpiece that she is absolutely pulling off; and Janelle Monáe, a gloriously surreal vision in Christian Siriano, topped by a whimsical stack of hats. If this is camp, hand me my backpack.