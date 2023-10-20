Seattle’s retail landscape has faced challenging times over the last few years. Still, Eighth Generation, a local, Indigenous-owned and -operated lifestyle brand, has seemingly found a formula for explosive growth and international acclaim.

Late last month, the brand graced the covers of British Vogue with a blanket draped atop Lily Gladstone’s shoulders as she posed in profile in front of her “Killers of the Flower Moon” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The wool blanket, which features a Coast Salish pattern designed by Nooksack tribal member and Eighth Generation founder Louie Gong, was a bestseller long before its glossy debut ahead of the highly anticipated release of Martin Scorsese’s new film. “Killers” follows the 1920s murders of dozens of Osage Nation tribal members after oil was discovered on their Oklahoma territory.

“We never thought to reach out to British Vogue,” said Colleen Echohawk, Eighth Generation CEO and member of the Pawnee Nation. “We are so thrilled that Louie’s design ended up on the cover. We found out later that Lily Gladstone said [to the team] that Native design and fashion should be represented in the shoot. That is the power of representation.”

A cover feature is an impressive milestone for any brand. For Eighth Generation, however, it’s an essential step in the company’s mission to flip the narrative on consuming Indigenous culture and art.

“Historically, many companies saw an opportunity to sell blankets that featured Native art and design that did not credit the artists,” explained Echohawk, who joined Eighth Generation last year. “When people think of Native art, they think of culturally appropriated designs that have made companies a lot of money without benefiting our community.”

In 2016, Gong opened Eighth Generation’s first retail store in Pike Place Market, becoming the first Indigenous-owned business to call the historic market home. Today, the company’s shelves are lined with art, clothing, blankets, jewelry and home goods designed by over 30 Native artists from around the country and has earned a cult following worldwide from Canada and Germany to Japan.

The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe purchased Eighth Generation from Gong in 2019, which allowed the brand to utilize the organization’s resources for growth through legal resources, federal standing and business acumen.

“Native representation has been lacking for some time, and we want to provide more opportunities for our artists as we continue to grow,” said Robert de Los Angeles, the tribe’s chairperson.

Echohawk credits several factors for Eighth Generation’s explosive double-digit sales growth over the past three years. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company invested heavily in its online business and social media presence, which allowed for more direct communication with shoppers. The company also acquired a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Georgetown to keep up with demand. Much of the day-to-day operations, including storage and shipping, occur at the warehouse, while most of Eighth Generation’s sales are made online, according to Echohawk.

Company leaders relocated the flagship store in 2022 to the 1400 block of First Avenue in downtown Seattle, offering greater visibility for passersby. The interior is decisively modern, with crisp white walls and glossy wood floors showcasing retail products in an elegant, showroom-style setting where visitors can see their popular blankets, candles and Gold Label designs.

A 2018 W.K. Kellogg Foundation-funded study conducted by First Nations Development Institute and Echo Hawk Consulting determined that “people have limited personal experience with Native Americans but accept pervasive negative narratives that are erroneously set or reinforced by others, and that proximity shapes some perceptions.”

Perhaps the most fantastic opportunity — and most challenging hurdle — facing the growth of Indigenous-created art is educating consumers that the industry is alive and well, according to Echohawk. From conversations about historical land loss to representation in popular culture and the historical lack of online available resources for consumers to reference, it is no surprise that some are confused about how to support Indigenous artists and businesses.

There are efforts to offer new and different perspectives on the matter. In 2018, the Seattle Art Museum presented the “Double Exposure” exhibit that juxtaposed Edward S. Curtis’ early 1900s photographs of Indigenous peoples, who he described as a “vanishing race,” next to contemporary works by Native artists who offered a new view on representation.

“For years, the common narrative suggested that Native art and culture was going away,” explained Echohawk. “So, we have consumers who care but do not want to make a mistake. We want people to know that when you buy from a Native-owned company, nine times out of 10, you are not contributing to appropriation or negative stereotypes. Shoppers can celebrate the economic sovereignty we are bringing to our community.”

Eighth Generation joins a rare cohort of Pacific Northwest retailers and designers of color, making a mark on the industry well beyond Seattle’s city limits. Couture designer Luly Yang has found success outfitting the likes of Alaska Airlines, Amazon and Climate Pledge Arena. Macklemore commissioned Gustavo Apiti to create tailored suiting for his recent performances.

If Echohawk has her way, Eighth Generation will only continue to grow the number of products it sells and the artists it represents. The brand added over 100 new products to its inventory this year, with a similar plan in place for 2024. The company’s newly created Gold Label curates scarves and blankets made with luxurious merino wool in beautiful packaging in a new Seattle-based production studio by Native peoples. The brand also continues to donate 5% of net retail blanket sales back to the Native community through scholarships as part of its Inspired Natives Awards.

Echohawk’s long-term goals include increasing profits and supporting the continued growth of artists.

“One of my favorite parts is writing big royalty checks at the end of the year so they can thrive and invest in their art and community,” she said.

Beyond financial success, Echohawk ponders, “How can we grasp our city’s impressive innovation in the way that we give back?” She recalled conversations with colleagues and fellow business leaders about seeking more excellent Indigenous representation in leadership positions.

“Another impressive aspect about Eighth Generation is how community-driven we are,” she said. “We are such a proud people, and I am so proud of the position that this company is in. … We would love to see Native-created art in every home in America.”

That could happen. While hush-hush for now, Echohawk hinted at future partnerships and bigger collaborations in the works.