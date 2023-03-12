An Academy Awards red carpet — or, in the case of this year’s edition, champagne-colored carpet — is typically full of pleasures both expected and unexpected. The former: Jamie Lee Curtis, looking absolutely classic and smashing in a simple, long-sleeved glittery sheath. The latter: Fan Bingbing, in a silver gown worn with a wildly dramatic, emerald green sleeveless coat; the sort of thing a fairy princess might wear to a Technicolor ball.

You wonder if everyone got the champagne memo – a few beige-ish gowns, like those on Zoe Saldana and Florence Pugh (the latter’s dress, a lumpy mass of beige over black shorts, seemed to be trying to consume her), seemed to fade away into the carpet. As in recent years, there was a trend of white dresses: Emily Blunt, Mindy Kaling, Ariana DeBose, Halle Berry – all of whom managed to avoid looking like Oscar’s bride. Best actress nominee Michelle Yeoh did veer a bit bridal— there was even a delicate tiara in her hair — but her ethereal white featured gown suited her beautifully – and seemed like it would set off an Oscar nicely.

But here and there some glorious color emerged: Halle Bailey in dreamy pale-aqua tulle gown (appropriate for the Little Mermaid-to-be); Sandra Oh in beautifully draped saffron; Cara Delevigne in wine-red; supporting actress nominees Stephanie Hsu and Kerry Condon in vivid fuchsia and yellow, respectively. (Condon, on the champagne carpet, said the color of her Versace gown was a callback to her “The Banshees of Inisherin” character’s final scene, in a yellow coat.) My favorite color statement: Angela Bassett in the most glorious shade of purple, with a poufed shoulder detail. Or maybe it was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, rocking (ha!) a salmon-pink satin dinner jacket.

Glitter was everywhere: in Ava Duvernay’s sparkly black gown with silver capelet and train, in Malala Yousafzai’s silver Ralph Lauren (featured a graceful, cowled head covering); Sigourney Weaver in a simple gold gown; Jessica Chastain asparkle in silver; Nicole Kidman looking excellently witchy in black sequins. And some nominees chose ensembles with personal details: Costume designer Ruth Carter, in a dramatic yellow gown, wore earrings made by the jewelry designer who made Bassett’s crown in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; composer Diane Warren wore her usual dark rocker-chic suit, but added Oscar-gold shoes; supporting actress nominee Hong Chau chose a pink Prada gown with a collar reminiscent of a classic cheongsam dress.