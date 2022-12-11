Sunday Best

A few nights ago, I saw a gentleman in a festive plaid suit at “The Nutcracker.” And then a few days later, I saw another one, at Costco (he was an employee, and heartiest greetings of the season to you, good sir). And now I’ve just spotted this photo of Alan Cumming in cheery red-and-green tartan, and even though Cumming’s appearance isn’t technically in the holiday season (this photo is from a season finale event for “The Good Fight,” in early November), I’m going to call it a trend anyway: It is now officially Festive Plaid Suit Season. Don your plaid and make merry, gentlepeople!