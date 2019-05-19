Sunday Best

I love this photo because it reminds us of something we don’t always think about: the human hands that touch and make what we wear. The New York Times ran a story recently about M & S Schmalberg, a century-old family business in Manhattan’s garment district that makes artificial flowers for various clients: fashion houses, costume designers, milliners, stylists. Not long ago, the story tells us, about a dozen artificial-flower companies thrived in New York, with skilled craftspeople meticulously creating gardens from silk, velvet and other fabrics, one bloom at a time. Now, thanks to fast fashion and outsourcing, Schmalberg is the last one remaining. In this picture, Carmen Garcia holds a peony made from lace; it seems to be blooming in her hands.