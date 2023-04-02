Sunday Best
I don’t think I have ever before typed the phrase, “Why is that dog blocking her bodice,” but life is a glorious journey. This photo is from the upcoming Netflix series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a “Bridgerton” prequel that tells the origin story of the very well-dressed and well-wigged Queen Charlotte (played at different ages by Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio, the latter of whom is pictured here). The costumes, designed by Lyn Paolo (a two-time Emmy Award winner for “Homefront”), should be wonderfully extra; look how beautifully this gown coordinates with the room, how softly its sleeves drape, how the tiara looks like it was made by a delicate ice fairy. “Queen Charlotte” and its gowns aplenty will arrive May 4 on Netflix. Now, somebody please ask that dog to get out of the way.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.