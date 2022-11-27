Sunday Best

So, if you were showing up for last week’s Los Angeles premiere of the new Netflix series “Wednesday” (a spinoff of “The Addams Family,” specifically the 1991 and 1993 movies), and you actually played Wednesday Addams in those movies years ago, what would you wear? If you are Christina Ricci — and I wish I were, because then I’d be wearing this dress — you turn up looking absolutely Goth-perfect in a black sequined gown from Rodarte, complete with sparkly spider web. Morticia would surely approve. “Wednesday,” in which Ricci plays a small role, streams on Netflix beginning Nov. 23.