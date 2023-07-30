Sunday Best

Well, yes, the dress is lovely, but I thought you’d want to see that castle. That’s the Château de Chantilly, a glorious pile that hosted the Valentino fall 2023 couture show. The Château, located about 30 miles north of Paris, has a history that’s worthy of an epic movie: Beginning as a fortress in the Middle Ages, its lavish buildings were constructed in the 16th century but mostly destroyed during the French Revolution. Rebuilt in the 1870s by the Duke of Aumale, it was donated upon his death to the Institut de France, which operates it as a museum and historic site open to the public — and a scene-stealing backdrop for fashion shows.