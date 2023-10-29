Sunday Best

Priscilla Beaulieu met Elvis Presley in 1959, when she was a teenager and he was a 24-year-old superstar serving in the U.S. Army. They married in 1967, and divorced six years later. Writer/director Sofia Coppola’s new film “Priscilla” tells the story of those years — and one thread of that story is fashion, with costumes designed by Stacey Battat. In this photo, Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla wears a quintessential 1960s ensemble: you know, without even seeing the hem, that this kicky lace dress is a mini. Note the daisy motif in the lace and the headband, the enormously poufed hair, the dramatic winged eyeliner; it’s a lovely portrait of a moment in time. “Priscilla” opens in local theaters Nov. 3.