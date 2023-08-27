Sunday Best

Should you feel a need to see some glorious historical frocks — and why wouldn’t you? — head on up to Vancouver, B.C., one of these weekends and check out the exhibit “Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter” at the Museum of Vancouver. Culled from local collectors, the exhibit features dozens of examples of women’s clothing dating from 1750 to 2000, examining fashion as an expression of both personal identity and political and social change. (The museum website, giving just a taste, shows garments ranging from 18th-century petticoated gowns to Mary Quant miniskirts.) Check it out; “Dressed for History” is on display through November. The Museum of Vancouver, located by the water in a scenic area of the South Granville neighborhood, is open daily; admission is $20 Canadian (approximately $15 U.S.) 1100 Chestnut St., Vancouver; 604-736-4431, museumofvancouver.ca.