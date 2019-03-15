Whether wearing a voluminous blue Valentino dress or a neutral-toned Rodarte gown, Brie Larson looked marvelous.

Sunday Best

So, what do you wear to your big premiere(s) when you’re the newest Marvel superhero? Brie Larson, who stars in “Captain Marvel,” went two different routes. For the London premiere, Larson looked dramatic in a royal-blue, off-the-shoulder Valentino; voluminous, sure, but nothing a superhero can’t handle. On the red carpet in Los Angeles, she went for a quieter version of movie-star glam: a neutral-toned Rodarte gown, given life by its sparkly star pattern (my favorite detail of the look: the constellation dangling from her ear). I think I like the blue one better — it looks like it could tell stories. But why is it matching the blue carpet? And did that enormous gold star follow her around all night? I hope so.