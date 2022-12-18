Sunday Best

Bailey Bass, who’s in the cast of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” wore this voluminous Dior gown for the movie’s London premiere this month, and my eye was drawn to it first for that unusual and gorgeous shade of purple that coordinates perfectly with the backdrop. (That backdrop seems designed to make everybody look like they’re freezing; I guess those oceans of Pandora are very cold?) But I also loved the sheer drama of the dress, with its elaborate folds and drapes; it’s announcing itself — and Bass — as one to watch.