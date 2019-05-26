Sunday Best

This photo, taken during the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” in Cannes this month, seems to me to tell multiple stories about the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. There’s the Enormous Dress story, in which actress Deepika Padukon appears to be gracefully wrangling a small mountain of chartreuse tulle. There’s the Wall of Cameras story, seen in all those hands on the left side of the photo. And there’s the Hey Wait, What’s Over There story, in which I really would like to know more about the butterfly-print pink dress just behind Padukon, and about the woman in red a little farther back whose gown apparently has wings (!). I’ve never been to Cannes, but I suspect there’s a lot of head-swiveling involved.