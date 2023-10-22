Sunday Best

Doesn’t it kind of look here as if Ariana DeBose is taking her gown for a walk, in the loveliest of ways? She wore a lime-green Carolina Herrera dress, to a gala at the New York City Ballet earlier this month, and the dramatic pouf of its train (or is it a cape?) is glorious. DeBose, herself an actor (and an Oscar winner for “West Side Story” in 2021), knows exactly how to make a garment sing.