Sunday Best

The Golden Globes, which took place last Tuesday, are a joke, but the fashion and the often-fabulous speeches are real — and what a treat it was to see this legendary pair sparkling like the stars they are. Angela Bassett, who won the supporting actress award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” glittered in this elegantly sequined Pamella Roland gown. Michelle Yeoh, winning best actress in a musical or comedy film for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” wore midnight-blue strapless Armani Privé. Both gave acceptance speeches as gorgeous as their dresses; can’t wait to see what they bring to the Oscars.