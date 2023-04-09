Sunday Best
I have no idea how this enchanting work of art is staying on the model’s head, but it doesn’t matter. Shown as part of a collection by Chinese designer Huizhong Bian at China Fashion Week in Beijing in late March, the metal headpiece depicts multiple world landmarks — including Big Ben, the Sydney Opera House, and I think that’s the Chrysler Building popping up there in the back — rendered in a magically tiny, steampunk-flavored scale: a tiara, but with buildings. Not something that translates well to most people’s daily lives, but oh, what fun to look at.
