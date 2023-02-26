Sunday Best

In a sea of look-at-me fashion at the BAFTAs last weekend, the beautifully simple silhouette of this Louis Vuitton gown caught my eye. Worn by actor/model Hoyeon Jung (“Squid Game”), its shape — strapless top, fitted waist, bouffant skirt — couldn’t be plainer, but the richness of the sparkly fabric creates such an elegant look. I hope they let her keep the dress; she could make such lovely footstools out of the fabric when she doesn’t want to wear it any more.