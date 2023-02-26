Sunday Best
In a sea of look-at-me fashion at the BAFTAs last weekend, the beautifully simple silhouette of this Louis Vuitton gown caught my eye. Worn by actor/model Hoyeon Jung (“Squid Game”), its shape — strapless top, fitted waist, bouffant skirt — couldn’t be plainer, but the richness of the sparkly fabric creates such an elegant look. I hope they let her keep the dress; she could make such lovely footstools out of the fabric when she doesn’t want to wear it any more.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.