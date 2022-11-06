Sunday Best

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter won her first Academy Award (after 30 years in the business) for creating the glorious costumes of 2018’s “Black Panther” — the first superhero movie of her career. Now she’s back, designing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (in theaters Nov. 11), and here’s just a tiny peek: Angela Bassett, as Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda. You don’t see much costume here, but what you can see speaks volumes: the woven, regal headdress; the unusual texture of the gown with its sharply pointed backwards collar; the perfectly detailed earring, whose filigree seems to mirror the weave of the headpiece. For the original film, Carter researched the clothing of African tribes but added modern twists, inspired by the likes of designer Iris van Herpen’s use of 3D printing and sculpting. I can’t wait to see what she’s got in store this time.