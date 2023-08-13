Sunday Best

Ever wondered what Willy Wonka, of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” was like as a young man? We’ll find out in December, in the movie “Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Paul King (who made the delightful “Paddington” movies). The costumes are designed by Lindy Hemming, whose credits include Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” movies, Mike Leigh’s “Topsy-Turvy” (for which she won an Oscar) and several James Bond movies. Based on this photo, we can assume that young Willy appreciated a velvet tailcoat, and wasn’t afraid to mix prints.