Sunday Best

OK, so maybe you wouldn’t wear this out to the opera, but don’t you wish someone would? This delightfully goofball gown, in which the model becomes the prow of a full-size golden harp, was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino last year — part of a 10-year tradition by Scott of injecting whimsy and creativity into the brand. Last week, the company announced that Scott is stepping down as creative director — which means, alas, the end of runway outfits made from metal chandeliers or inflatable beach toys (the latter for a show with an inflation theme, natch), as well as dramatic red-carpet gowns such as the purple Moschino worn by Angela Bassett at the Oscars this month. Here’s hoping someone’s using that harp to play a sad goodbye.