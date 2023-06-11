Not a red-carpet photo this week, but an irresistible glimpse into fashion from nearly two centuries ago. Anne Sykes, a married woman in Victorian England, kept a “dress diary” — a careful, tidy scrapbook in which she documented snippets of fabric from her own clothing and those of her friends. Fashion historian Kate Strasdin, who was given the diary as a gift years ago, describes it in her new book “The Dress Diary: Secrets from a Victorian Woman’s Wardrobe” (Pegasus Books) in which she also explores Anne’s life and times, and how her clothes might have been made and cared for. This page, dating from Anne’s life before she was married, includes charming inscriptions in her hand: Above the largest swatch, at the bottom, Anne wrote “Anne Sykes, Mrs Cruikshank and Mary had cloaks of this in 1836.” It’s a life in fabric; a poignant illustration of something seemingly ephemeral that has nonetheless endured.