Sunday Best

OK, so I know I featured Michelle Yeoh last weekend in this space, but if you think I am capable of resisting the A-plus level of color coordination gorgeously demonstrated by the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast at the Critics Choice Awards last weekend, clearly we have not met. (Also, frankly, Sunday Best could easily feature the always-elegant Yeoh every week.) From left, that’s Harry Shum Jr. in aubergine, Stephanie Hsu in tangerine, Yeoh in black and fuchsia, and Ke Huy Quan in claret. Alas, Jamie Lee Curtis had to stay home with COVID-19, otherwise she might have brought another shade to this beautiful fashion bouquet.