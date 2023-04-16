Sunday Best

The action comedy “Polite Society,” which recently earned a Director to Watch award for writer/director Nida Manzoor at the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival, takes place among a South Asian family in London, where teenage Ria (Priya Kansara) dreams of becoming a stunt woman. This still photo from the film caught my eye, for the beautiful outfits: Ria and her sister Lena (Ritu Arya) are dressed for Lena’s wedding, in stunningly detailed traditional garments created by costume designer P.C. Williams (who previously collaborated with Manzoor on the TV series “We Are Lady Parts”). Word is that Lena does some serious ass-kicking in that wedding dress, which weighed more than 75 pounds due to its elaborate beading. “Polite Society,” beads and all, opens in theaters April 28.