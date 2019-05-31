Sketched May 28, 2019

Pike Place Market vendor Year Eng, of Thao Farm, is selling beautiful bouquets of peonies to downtown office workers taking a lunch time break.

But as you can tell from seeing the Smith Tower (and no tourists!) in my sketch, this is not her regular stall at the legendary market. Eng and eight other local vendors are set up in front of Seattle City Hall at Fourth Avenue between Cherry and James streets.

City Hall Plaza is one of several seasonal Pike Place Market “pop-up” locations where vendors bring their produce closer to the downtown office crowds. You can also find them by the Amazon Spheres on Tuesdays, at the Van Vorst Plaza in South Lake Union on Thursdays and next to Virginia Mason on First Hill on Fridays.

Eng said she will have peonies for sale through early July (stems go for $3, bouquets for $10) then she’ll be bringing dahlias, sunflowers and lilies, ensuring a colorful scene at Seattle City Hall every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all summer long.