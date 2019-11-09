As the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall this weekend, here are some events happening in Seattle to commemorate that event.

An exhibit of Harald Hauswald’s portraits depicting everyday life in the former East Germany.

When: Through Nov. 12th

Cost: Free

Where: Goethe Pop Up Seattle, 1424 11th Ave., Suite 101, Seattle.

Musician and artist Danielle de Picciotto in conversation with cellist and composer Lori Goldston on life in Berlin between 1989 and 1995.

When: Nov. 11, 7pm.

Cost: Free, but seating is limited and you’re advised to register beforehand at st.news/berlin

Where: Goethe Pop Up Seattle, 1424 11th Ave., Suite 101, Seattle.

A film series featuring Romanian and Eastern European cinema in the aftermath of the Cold War. This year’s theme celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When: Nov. 15-17

Cost: $14 for single tickets ($7 for students and $10 for seniors) or buy a full series pass for $70. Showtimes are listed online at arcsproject.org/film-festival

Where: SIFF Cinema Uptown, 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle

A series at UW remembering the events and assessing the outcomes of Europe’s transformational year.

When: Oct. 29 through Jan. 23, 2020

Cost: Free

Where: The Ellison Center for Russian, Eastern European, and Central Asian Studies, University of Washington