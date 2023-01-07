Constant as the rain, clouds and overcast winter weather in Seattle are the complaints that surface during the Pacific Northwest rainy season every year.
But the long months and short days of Western Washington’s winter, when the region welcomes that ominously named “Big Dark,” need not be so dreary. There are books, movies, munchies and TV shows to match every wintry mood, plus outdoor adventures, indoor sports galore and more to enjoy.
We’ve rounded up some ideas for you in this guide to embracing the gray skies of the Big Dark.
Arts critic Moira Macdonald put it best, introducing a photo essay from the shortest days of the year in Seattle: “For some of us, winter is the evening of the year; a time of quiet and calm and gazing outside at the magical fading light, or at the pale-yellow beacon of a lamp in a nearby window. Things slow down; life gets softer. Yes, spring is coming, but let’s revel in the poetry of winter shadows, just for a little while longer.”
— Trevor Lenzmeier, deputy features editor
When the days get cold and gray, these are the TV shows that comfort us
Rom-coms, supernatural adventures, classic science fiction: Amid these gray, cold Seattle days, these are the shows Seattle Times staffers find comfort in.
5 WA travel ideas for places to escape (or embrace) the Big Dark
From Seattle spa days and staycations to cozy winter fun and a fresh take on an island getaway, here are five ideas to make the most of Washington winter travel.
Tell us how you want to feel and we’ll tell you what to read next
How do you want to feel? We asked local booksellers and librarians to prescribe a book based on an emotion. Here are almost 100 recommendations.
What’s your go-to comfort food? We asked Seattle-area cookbook authors
Everyone has their own personal version of comfort food. Learn what our food writer and seven area cookbook authors cook and eat when they want to be comforted.
Around Seattle, the great indoors beckons, with recreation of all kinds
Washingtonians love snow fun. But if you want to stay active this winter with a roof overhead, there are myriad options for indoor exercise in Seattle. Try these ideas.
Movies to fit your moods, from joy to heartbreak and adventure
Want to feel joyful? Inspired? Loved? Here are 30 great films our movie critic recommends to inspire 10 different emotions.
Embrace ‘The Big Dark’: A photo essay of Seattle’s shortest days of the year
This is what winter in the Pacific Northwest looks like on the day with the shortest period of daylight: a photo essay by The Seattle Times’ staff photographers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.