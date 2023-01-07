By

Constant as the rain, clouds and overcast winter weather in Seattle are the complaints that surface during the Pacific Northwest rainy season every year.

But the long months and short days of Western Washington’s winter, when the region welcomes that ominously named “Big Dark,” need not be so dreary. There are books, movies, munchies and TV shows to match every wintry mood, plus outdoor adventures, indoor sports galore and more to enjoy.

We’ve rounded up some ideas for you in this guide to embracing the gray skies of the Big Dark.

Arts critic Moira Macdonald put it best, introducing a photo essay from the shortest days of the year in Seattle: “For some of us, winter is the evening of the year; a time of quiet and calm and gazing outside at the magical fading light, or at the pale-yellow beacon of a lamp in a nearby window. Things slow down; life gets softer. Yes, spring is coming, but let’s revel in the poetry of winter shadows, just for a little while longer.”

— Trevor Lenzmeier, deputy features editor

Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to portray “Doctor Who.”

When the days get cold and gray, these are the TV shows that comfort us

Rom-coms, supernatural adventures, classic science fiction: Amid these gray, cold Seattle days, these are the shows Seattle Times staffers find comfort in.

The Salish Lodge, perhaps most famous for its central role in “Twin Peaks,” is majestic in winter.

5 WA travel ideas for places to escape (or embrace) the Big Dark

From Seattle spa days and staycations to cozy winter fun and a fresh take on an island getaway, here are five ideas to make the most of Washington winter travel.

Illustration by iStockphoto.com and Seattle Times

Tell us how you want to feel and we’ll tell you what to read next

How do you want to feel? We asked local booksellers and librarians to prescribe a book based on an emotion. Here are almost 100 recommendations.

J. Kenji López-Alt, author of “The Wok,” browns ground beef inside his kitchen, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Seattle. López-Alt makes the “My Mom’s Japanese-Style Mapo Tofu” recipe from his book.

What’s your go-to comfort food? We asked Seattle-area cookbook authors

Everyone has their own personal version of comfort food. Learn what our food writer and seven area cookbook authors cook and eat when they want to be comforted.

Laura Silver of Columbia City calculates her next move while bouldering at Seattle Bouldering Project’s Poplar location on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Silver is very happy that the location provides more recreation in South Seattle and hopes other recreational spaces will be built in the neighborhood.

Around Seattle, the great indoors beckons, with recreation of all kinds

Washingtonians love snow fun. But if you want to stay active this winter with a roof overhead, there are myriad options for indoor exercise in Seattle. Try these ideas.

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures “In the Heights”

Movies to fit your moods, from joy to heartbreak and adventure

Want to feel joyful? Inspired? Loved? Here are 30 great films our movie critic recommends to inspire 10 different emotions.

A silhouetted man walks through the streets of Seattle, near city hall, as the last moments of light graces the city on the solstice, Dec. 21, 2022.

Embrace ‘The Big Dark’: A photo essay of Seattle’s shortest days of the year

This is what winter in the Pacific Northwest looks like on the day with the shortest period of daylight: a photo essay by The Seattle Times’ staff photographers.

