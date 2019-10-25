Sketched Oct. 18, 2019

The Big Dark season is here, how do you cope? I went for a drizzly walk along the trails of Discovery Park in Magnolia and the experience was quite therapeutic.

Instead of rebelling against the annoying showers and ugly skies, I let myself feel the presence of Mother Nature in one of Seattle’s most awe-inspiring landscapes.

As I stood to sketch the historical West Point Lighthouse, the westernmost point in Seattle, I felt the force of the wind bending the grass and pushing the high tide against the rocks.

As I walked from the visitor center to the lighthouse and back, I admired the shapes and colors of fallen leaves that peppered the mushy trails, scanning them with the “Seek” app on my iPhone to identify the trees they belonged to — technology meets nature!

My 4-mile hike would have been more pleasant on a sunny day, but the exposure to the elements and unspoiled terrain may have been just what I needed. I realized that other than escaping to Hawaii, taking a rainy walk amid beautiful nature may be the best way to acclimate to soggy Seattle.

_____

Getting there: Three main parking lots and a tiny one near the lighthouse make it easy for drivers to access Discovery Park, Seattle’s largest park. You may also take bus route 33, which will drop you within walking distance of the visitor center.