This year, Seattle’s largest LGBTQIA+ Pride events will go virtual. According to a joint announcement on Thursday morning from the organizers of Seattle’s annual Pride events, a number of large-scale gatherings including PrideFest at Seattle Center, TransPride, PrideFest Capitol Hill, Seattle Pride Parade and Seattle Pride in the Park will be held virtually rather than in-person.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution – and concern for our community’s health – after conferring with local public health officials and the City of Seattle,” organizers Krystal Marx (Seattle Pride), Egan Orion (Seattle Pridefest) and Elayne Wylie (Gender Justice League) said in a joint news release.

“We thank the hundreds of event sponsors, community partners, vendors and event participants for your continued support as our efforts now shift to creating a different kind of Pride celebration – but one which continues to celebrate diversity and bring us together when we need it most,” they said.

The announcement also raised the possibility of holding some Pride events in-person at a later date in the summer, when resuming large gatherings may be safer. Details on those events will be forthcoming, the organizers said.

This story will be updated.

