RANT to the drunken fools who vandalized Three Friends Fishing Hole park, driving on the lawn, breaking beer bottles all over the parking lot, and destroying the park sign. This park is a memorial to friends. Hopefully after your drunken stupor wore off, you realized what you’d done and turned yourselves into the Kent Police Department.

RAVE to the stores and restaurants at Northgate Mall who are trying to stay open during the remodeling. It can’t be easy. I encourage everyone to support them during this tough time.