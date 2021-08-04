With the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus spreading through Washington state, many restaurants, bars and entertainment venues have recently adopted new policies requiring customers to show proof of vaccination before they’re allowed to dine in or use the facility.

We’re compiling a list of the restaurants, bars and arts and entertainment venues in the Greater Seattle area that have adopted a proof-of-vaccination policy.

Do you know of an establishment requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry? If so, we’d like to know for our list. This list will be compiled and updated weekly and published online and in Weekend Plus — available in every Friday’s print edition of The Seattle Times.