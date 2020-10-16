Eats and drinks
- Warm up with these two Sri Lankan recipes for devilled prawns and coconut roti, courtesy of Mercer Island cookbook author Ruwanmali Samarakoon-Amunugama.
- Add some cheer — and vegetables — to your mornings with this recipe for autumn bread.
- Want painfully spicy Nashville fried chicken, lumpia or dim sum to go? Check out all those things and more eats in Renton.
- Don’t like those options but want somewhere new to eat? Here’s a list of 17 recently opened Seattle-area restaurants.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Books
- Join Moira’s Book Club and vote for which book you want to read and discuss next.
- Sample three books by and about chefs, including David Chang’s new memoir “Eat A Peach.”
- Check out these six mystery novel recommendations for fall, including “The Paris Librarian.”
Movies, TV, music and arts
- Catch a movie at a newly reopening theater in the Seattle area. Here’s how they’re getting ready for reopening, with new safety guidelines and more.
- Watch Macklemore and other Seattle-linked stars perform at the virtual Save Our Stages Festival, which is raising money for struggling independent music venues, including Capitol Hill staple Neumos.
- Tune in to Earshot Jazz’s first virtual music festival.
- Enjoy Pacific Northwest Ballet’s intimate online performance of “Rep 1.”
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
DIY crafts
- Take some inspiration from these readers’ pandemic projects, including a one-room schoolhouse, homemade guitars, artwork and more.
- Getting ready for Halloween? Here are some ideas for face-mask-friendly costumes.
Community events
- Attend the Friday Harbor Virtual Film Festival, Diwali: Lights of India and other online and in-person events around the Seattle area.
- Check out our updating list of other local fall arts events.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.