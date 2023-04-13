“I’m really looking for somebody who will accept all of me. True, pure love,” a woman’s voice rings out over a TV montage of hand-holding and other idyllic couple-y scenes. So starts the Seattle-based season four of “Love is Blind,” a reality show in which 30 men and women test the theory that removing appearance from the dating equation leads to more genuine connections.

In an extreme antithesis to hookup or dating app culture, contestants date in isolated “pods,” talk for hours through a speaker system, and only see each other after getting engaged.

The social experiment echoes some of the concerns people have about modern dating, including the dating app illusion that there are infinite options at our fingertips, said Taylor Nolan, a Seattle psychotherapist and “The Bachelor” alum.

“It’s exhausting going from person to person, continuously feeling let down, feeling like, well is there anyone for me?” she said.

For all the pitfalls that one should keep in mind while watching the show, Nolan said there are also ways to learn from “Love is Blind” and translate the concepts behind it into everyday life 一 without getting engaged to someone you met 10 days ago.

As a previous dating show contestant herself, Nolan warns us not to directly compare what we see on screen to real life. On top of the pressure to find “the one,” there’s the trauma-bonding that often happens on reality TV shows, producers who “know everything about these people’s lives” and may prompt certain conversations, and the incentives of reality TV stardom.

“Love is Blind” also operates on assumptions about what type of relationships people want, Nolan said, leaning into “the toxic monogamy culture where this person becomes your everything, and you get all your needs met from this person.”

But as long as you think critically about what you’re seeing, Nolan said “Love is Blind” can be a helpful launchpad to reflect on your own values and dating preferences. Many of the interpersonal dynamics we get to see up close, from the way income disparities affect dating to what happens when you match a native Seattleite with a transplant, may be familiar to Seattle singles.

Besides observing dating patterns and preferences, can we learn anything about how to find love from the show? If, like a “Love is Blind” contestant, you’re searching for a genuine emotional connection, here are some real world approaches Nolan recommended.

Creating your own “pod” of emotional connection

In an age of instant gratification, Nolan said it takes patience to date in a way that’s conducive to deeper connection. Barring any major red flags, she recommends giving someone three dates before you decide whether you’re interested. If you’re not feeling butterflies, or there are “yellow flags” 一 behaviors or information that raise potential concerns 一 stay curious and “allow that second and third date to really suss those things out” and “actually get to know somebody.”

“You have to be open and willing to put in the time and energy and patience and effort that having a deep emotional connection requires,” Nolan said.

Maybe you’ll end up like season four’s Tiffany, a recruiter who admitted she would usually write off someone without a college degree, but realized she’d found her soul mate after hearing Brett’s full story, including a childhood of financial struggle.

Nolan also encouraged getting more creative with your early dates. Oftentimes, people shy away from putting effort into planning an early date because they want it to be as low stakes as possible, she said. But doing an activity together lets you get to know someone better than “an interview over drinks where you’re nervous.”

Perhaps a surprising therapist-approved tip: masturbating before a first date (or any date, really). Doing so helps release nervous energy and meet your sexual needs in advance, so they aren’t as likely to drive your behavior, Nolan said.

Clarifying your intentions and preferences

It’s important to know and honor your intentions, even when it means turning down something that would feel good in the moment, Nolan said.

When it comes to figuring out what’s important to us, “Love is Blind” presses the question: Are the superficial traits we’re attracted to, like a certain physique, income or sense of style, blocking off deeper connections?

Nolan said these characteristics are personal preferences that aren’t inherently good or bad 一 but could probably use some reflection.

She suggested writing out the preferences that come up for you when you’re on dating apps or meeting people in the real world. Then, take some time to reflect: Is this preference really mine, or did I absorb it from an outside influence? How would I prioritize these preferences now? And, how has following these preferences been working out for me so far?

During post-engagement reveals, the preference on every “Love is Blind” viewer’s mind is appearance and chemistry. What if you’re just not into it? (See: Irina and her new fiancé, who she described as a creepy, unblinking cartoon character. Yikes.)

Like any other preference, Nolan said it’s up to you how important sexual chemistry is in your dating life. Don’t immediately want to rip off someone’s clothes? You might also factor in your date’s openness to exploring themselves sexually and working on their sex life in a relationship.

Taking down your own walls

If you’re continuously struggling to find the romantic connection you crave, it’s possible that the problem could be related to 一 gasp 一 you.

Self-depreciation aside, it’s important to look inward to see whether we’re actually emotionally open to the type of connection we think we want.

Nolan referenced different types of “vulnerability armor” studied by researcher Brené Brown. For example, “foreboding joy” captures how we often feel most vulnerable while experiencing positive emotions. Hence, happiness may be followed by challenging emotions, such as realizing you’re in love and then feeling the fear of loss.

Nolan also described “busy bee syndrome,” a way we avoid vulnerability with a busy schedule, whether it’s professional or social 一 including dates.

“So you are on to the next person and the next person and the next person before you ever actually have to get vulnerable and let somebody see you,” she said.

Lack of vulnerability also can show up in an unwillingness to handle difficult emotions directly. For example, when “Love is Blind” contestant Amber is crying in the women’s quarters after getting dumped, Micah and Irina laugh about it together rather than facing the uncomfortable feelings they may be having head-on. It seems like “they had to cover it up with humor in ways that felt very inappropriate,” Nolan said.

If any of the above sounds familiar, she recommends Brown’s book “Daring Greatly” and potentially seeking out psychotherapy to dive deeper.

Learning vulnerability isn’t about oversharing, Nolan added, but sharing your story with “people who have earned the right to hear it.” It’s key to follow how comfortable and understood you feel with your potential partner, and to practice self-compassion.

“It’s totally understandable to be scared,” Nolan said. Part of Brown’s research findings are that “love and joy are the scariest emotions, the scariest feelings to experience.”

Don’t be “blind” when it comes to race

While love might be blind, that’s not a reason to not talk about race, Nolan said.

Advertising

She was disappointed that more conversations about race didn’t appear in season four (as of episode 8) between the engaged interracial couples, whether it’s because those conversations didn’t happen or just didn’t make the editing cut.

“Even with the people of color on the show, it still felt like it’s a show that’s catering to and centering whiteness,” Nolan said, “like there’s an avoidance of race being a topic of conversation, and we’re just gonna act like it doesn’t exist.”

In real life, she said she’d encourage interracial couples to approach the topic directly so you both can start from a point of mutual understanding. One strategy is asking about your dating partner’s past experiences in relation to your race. For example: Have you dated a white person or person of color before? Have you had uncomfortable experiences dating white people? Has your family seen you with someone of my background and, if so, how did they react?

Ultimately, the show shouldn’t be absorbed at face value, Nolan said. But if viewed critically, it can prompt reflection on what exactly we’re looking for and how well our current strategies align with that.

That self-awareness is like a “map” toward the types of connections we want 一 no pods required.