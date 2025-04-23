How to Seattle

The Emerald City is filled with delights, from proximity to natural beauty to a bustling food-and-drink scene and countless other attractions. How to make time to try a fair share of them?

A group of Seattleites recently tried doing many of them in one day, embarking on the ultimate outdoor and sightseeing adventure, dubbed the Seattle heptathlon. The 15-plus-hour affair included kayaking, biking and skiing, plus stops for coffee, beer and seafood. While this group may have bent the rules by including more than seven events (it was actually 15), we asked readers what they would include in their own version of the heptathlon. Here’s what they have to say. Take your pick among them to form your own Seattle heptathlon!

Neighborhood noshes

To gear up for a full day of adventuring, you’ll need to fuel up on food — and what better way to do so than hitting up Seattle’s various eateries?

Known for its massive 12-egg omelets, Beth’s Cafe on Aurora Avenue North makes for the perfect breakfast joint, according to Lake City resident Patrick Stanton. Or, if you’re starting your heptathlon outside the city, Julia Malmstrom of Mill Creek suggests Calico Cupboard Old Town Cafe, which serves specialty hash and country breakfast north of Seattle at its Mount Vernon, La Conner and Anacortes locations.

For lunch, readers recommend seafood fare at either Ivar’s or Jack’s Fish Spot in Pike Place Market. Kick back with a beer in Ballard (Reuben’s Brews is Meghan Stevenson’s pick), or enjoy margaritas on Agua Verde Cafe’s Portage Bay patio.

To round out your day, Malmstrom recommends dumplings for dinner at Jade Garden in the Chinatown International District. And what’s dinner or drinks without a view? Stanton says to check out The Nest, a downtown bar with stunning views of the waterfront.

On (and near) the water

Navigating around Puget Sound, Lake Union, Lake Washington and the city’s various waterways is just about second nature for locals. West Seattle’s Alki Beach is a perfect kayaking launch spot, according to multiple readers. Or catch one of Seattle’s many ferries for a day trip to islands in the Sound (just make sure not to cut the ferry-lane line).

Ballard’s 108-year-old locks are the nation’s busiest, and you can catch the action either on a boat or aboard a kayak (or view on land). Farther out from the city, Seattle resident Keen Browne recommends clamming for geoducks at Duckabush Beach in Brinnon during April’s clam season.

And of course, with spring sunshine finally chasing away the Big Dark, readers are eager to enjoy sunsets with views of the water at Seward Park, Gas Works, Golden Gardens and other parks around the city.

Two-wheeled fun

Seattle has long been home to cyclists, from a biking resurgence in the ‘70s to a brand-new waterfront bike path. For the two-wheeled portion of your hypothetical heptathlon, readers recommend a trip around Green Lake, along the Centennial Trail in Snohomish or through Skagit Valley’s tulip fields.

Near the top of Browne’s list is Seattle’s unique Fremont Solstice Parade, which celebrates the upcoming summer solstice, complete with body-painted cyclists streaking down the parade route.

Majestic mountain views

There’s a reason the phrase “the mountain’s out” is common Seattle lingo — Mount Rainier dominates the skyline on a clear day, drawing year-round visitors to the area. There’s still time to squeeze in some spring skiing at Crystal Mountain and other lodges with extended seasons, and logging roads make excellent cross-country skiing locales, according to Bria Hedahl of Lake Forest Park. Mount Baker, east of Bellingham, offers excellent snowshoeing routes, says Malmstrom.

If snow sports aren’t your forte, Andrew Tarango of Renton suggests a visit to Snoqualmie Falls, with an observation deck and park open to visitors year-round. Or, take a hike through one of Washington’s old-growth forests, Tina Jacobson of Seattle recommends.

Urban nature and art

Seattle might be surrounded by natural beauty, but there’s no shortage of city sights to see. Start by getting your steps in and exploring the city’s many stairways, Hedahl says, including a loop up to 15.5 miles long in Queen Anne.

Readers highlighted pockets of nature throughout the city, including the Washington Park Arboretum, Volunteer Park and the Burke-Gilman Trail. Climbing fanatics can “chimney up Schurman Rock at Camp Long” in West Seattle, according to Seattle resident Tee Jay, then enjoy a picnic at Olympic Sculpture Park.

Or, see if you can spot one of the many whimsical woodland murals by artist Ryan Henry Ward (aka Henry) throughout the city, as Stevenson suggests.

Sightseeing in the heart of the city

And of course, many readers concluded no Seattle heptathlon would be complete without the city’s signature attractions. At Seattle Center, explore the Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass. Afterward, hop on the monorail and then walk to the historical Pike Place Market and descend upon free samples of local produce, jams, coffee and oils (“OMG!” writes Stanton of the latter).

Catching a ballgame

Rain or shine (or through playoff droughts), Seattle has a dedicated professional sports fan base. Baseball season is in full swing, and multiple readers recommend catching a Mariners game when they play at home at T-Mobile Park. Try your hand at snagging a hot dog from heaven or cash in on other food and ticket discounts throughout the season.

Still got some energy after a day of adventuring? Stevenson recommends catching a round of golf at Interbay Golf Center, a nine-hole course plus a driving range and mini golf that’s open seven days a week.